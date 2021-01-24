Dana White Discusses Conor McGregor's UFC Future After Loss to Dustin Poirier

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White gave Conor McGregor two options for his fighting future after the former two-division champion was knocked out in the second round against Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 257.

"I think it will make him hungrier," White said. "There’s two ways this goes—hungrier or I’m done. He’s got the money. I mean when you think about it, I’m a huge Rocky fan. This is like Rocky 3. When you get off of a 310-foot yacht, you know what I mean? You’re living that good of a life. It’s tough to be a savage when you’re living like he lives and has the money that he has."

The defeat was McGregor's first career knockout loss, dropping him to 22-5, while Poirier is now 27-6 (1 NC) after the rematch that was six years in the making.

The bout was also McGregor's first fight since January of last year, when he knocked out Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 40 seconds. Even though he was returning from a hiatus for that fight, he said after Monday's bout that he thought his lack of recent experience may have played a role in the loss.

"I need activity, guys," he said. "You don’t get away with being inactive in this business, and that’s the way it is. I’ll take me licks. I’m gutted, to be honest."

Poirier said he wasn't surprised that the fight was called at 2:32 in the second round, and he wasn't opposed to a tiebreaker match in the future now that the score between the two lightweights sits at 1-1. McGregor knocked out Poirier 106 seconds into their 2014 matchup, which came at featherweight.

White also didn't rule out a third fight between the pair.

"There’s always a trilogy when you’ve got 1-1," he said.