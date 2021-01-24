Eagles' Duce Staley Reportedly Asks out of Contract Amid Bears Rumors

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley has reportedly asked for his release from his contract amid rumors of interest from the Chicago Bears.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philly reported Staley has "several opportunities" he could explore if he's granted his release.

The longtime Eagles running back has been a coach with the organization since 2011. He interviewed for the team's head coaching vacancy before the team hired Nick Sirianni.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic reported the Bears are among the teams interested if Staley does leave Philadelphia. Bears coach Matt Nagy worked alongside Staley on Andy Reid's staff with the Eagles in 2011 and 2012.

Charles London, the Bears' running backs coach the last three seasons, is set to join the Atlanta Falcons as Authur Smith's quarterbacks coach.

While Staley won't lack of opportunities if the Eagles allow him to leave, they're under no obligation to do so. Staley holds an assistant head coach title, along with his running backs coach duties, which gives the team some leverage. If Staley were to be offered a similar position on Nagy's staff, it would amount to a lateral move and require the approval of the team.

It's unclear if Sirianni will want Staley on his staff, so this may be a nonissue. However, things could get a little murkier if the Eagles were planning to retain Staley into next season.