Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight Is Possible After UFC 257 TKO

Dustin Poirier barely caught his breath after his technical knockout against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 before he started thinking about a trilogy fight against the UFC star.

"We're 1-1," Poirier said in his post-fight interview. "Maybe we have to do it again."

After falling to McGregor via TKO at UFC 178, the lightweight contender finally got his revenge nearly seven years later, putting McGregor on the mat 2:32 into the second round and stunning the sport, and bettors, after the Irishman closed as a heavy favorite.

"It's a tough one to swallow," McGregor said of the loss. "I put in a lot of work."

After Poirier's brilliant display on Saturday, it shouldn't take another seven years to schedule a rematch. Not after McGregor confirmed that he plans to keep fighting despite his latest loss.

Poirier used a number of leg kicks early on to wear down McGregor's stamina and hobble his opponent. That allowed the Louisiana native to get back to his boxing roots and start putting together combination strikes against a stunned McGregor.

The final blows sent McGregor tumbling onto his back as the official stepped in to end the fight.

Up until that point, McGregor had been in control. Once Poirier wore down his legs, however, there was little he could do to fight back.

"I know Max Holloway thinks he has the best boxing, but I have two wins over the kid," Poirier said. "Nothing but respect to him, I'm a big fan, but I beat him twice and felt like i was boxing pretty well with Conor."

McGregor has now dropped two of his last three fights, with his lone victory a first-round TKO over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 one year ago.