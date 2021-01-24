UFC 257 Results: Dustin Poirier's Stunning TKO of Conor McGregor Headlines Card

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Dustin Poirier ended UFC 257 on a stunning note with a second-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in the main event Saturday from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The first round, which is always a dangerous venture when McGregor is involved, was a back-and-forth affair. Poirier created the first surprise of the night with a takedown. Although he was unable to hold McGregor down, it did create a clinch fight along the cage.

The second round was when Poirier finally opened things up. The Louisiana native was landing his calf kicks with regularity and ultimately used McGregor's lack of mobility to unleash his boxing. Once the combinations started, McGregor had an increasingly difficult time getting away.

The Diamond kept swinging until the fight was brought to an end and he had the biggest win of his career.

After the fight, Poirier was respectful of McGregor and brought up the idea of a trilogy. McGregor won their first fight in the first round back in 2014.

Now, Poirier appears to have the inside track to fight for the title if champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is truly retired.

Michael Chandler may be the other piece of that lightweight title fight picture if the Russian hangs up his gloves for good. The former Bellator champion enjoyed a nice debut in the co-main event. Here's a look at the complete results.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via second-round TKO

Michael Chandler def. Dan Hooker via first-round TKO

Joanne Calderwood def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Makhmud Muradov def. Andrew Sanchez via third-round TKO

Marina Rodriguez def. Amanda Ribas via second-round TKO

Prelims

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Brad Tavares def. Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Julianna Pena def. Sara McMann via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Marcin Prachnio def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Movsar Evloev def. Nik Lentz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Amir Albazi def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Chandler def. Dan Hooker

The UFC lightweight division has a new contender in Michael Chandler. The three-time Bellator lightweight champion showcased his power with a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

Chandler was the aggressor from the opening bell, working Hooker to the fence but biding his time before uncorking his power punches. A straight right to the body paved the way for a massive left hook that set up the beginning of the end.

Hooker is a game opponent in the division, and Chandler had no issues putting him away with his power. That's something that Dustin Poirier wasn't able to do in an absolute war with The Hangman.

The track record of stars from other promotions moving to the UFC isn't always great, but the 34-year-old showed that he should be taken seriously as a player in the division from the jump.

As for Hooker, this is a tough loss as he just dropped a decision to Poirier and has back-to-back losses. After the fight, Hooker left his gloves in the cage, which could be a sign that he is announcing his retirement, but it's unclear whether that's just frustration or an actual intention at this point.

Joanne Calderwood def. Jessica Eye

The women's flyweight fight between Joanne Calderwood and Jessica Eye figured to play an important role in the division moving forward. Calderwood was supposed to fight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 251 before Shevchenko was forced to withdraw from the fight with an injury.

The Scottish fighter made a case that bout should be rescheduled by handling Eye over three rounds.

Calderwood proved to be too much for Eye on the feet. The Ohio native tried to bully her way into close range and take things to the mat, but Calderwood's movement and skills from range were good enough to keep her a step ahead.

JoJo worked her clinch striking to dissuade Eye from getting too close and landed the more clean strikes throughout the fight in getting a clean sweep on two of the three scorecards.

The Shevchenko fight seemed to be ruined for Calderwood when she lost to Jennifer Maia by first-round submission, but this win should help get her back on that track.

Makhmud Muradov def. Andrew Sanchez

Makhmud Muradov got quite the promotion before the fight. His middleweight bout with Andrew Sanchez was originally scheduled for the Fight Pass Prelims but a last-minute schedule change saw him get a spot on the main card.

Muradov made the most of the spotlight with a third-round TKO win that should elevate his stock.

The 30-year-old rocked Sanchez with a looping right hand and followed up with punches until the referee was forced to call a stoppage. The win makes him 3-0 in the UFC and on a 14-fight win streak that extends back to 2016 when he lost a fight because of a clavicle injury.

Sanchez is a solid middleweight on the UFC roster, so while this win won't make many headlines it should set Muradov up with a ranked opponent in his next fight.

Whoever gets that draw shouldn't be too excited. His striking is going to give him a shot against anyone in the lower portion of the top 15.

Marina Rodriguez def. Amanda Ribas

Marina Rodriguez learned a very important lesson en route to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the night: Always be sure the referee has stopped the fight.

After getting beat on the ground in the first round, Rodriguez finally caught a break in the first when she floored Ribas with a right hand. After following up with strikes on the ground, Rodriguez believed that referee Herb Dean had called an end to the fight.

Except he didn't.

Ribas was able to get to her feet, and the fight continued after an awkward exchange between the two fighters and Dean.

Fortunately for Rodriguez, it didn't take much to finish the job she started. After a few more punches to the head, Dean called an end to the fight.

It's a big win for Rodriguez. After she struggled with strong grapplers in Cynthia Calvillo and Carla Esparza, this was an encouraging sign for her growth to score the TKO.