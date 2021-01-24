NFC Championship Game 2021: Bucs vs. Packers Injury Report and Predictions

3 of 3

While Tampa won the teams' first meeting this season convincingly, the Buccaneers aren't taking a rematch for granted.

"You can't fall into that trap of what happened last time," Tampa coach Bruce Arians told reporters. "They're a much, much better football team, [and] we're a much better football team."

Tampa won largely because they were able to control the line of scrimmage defensively, stop the run and pressure Aaron Rodgers without having to blitz. Even without Bakhtiari, the Packers should be prepared to counter that plan this time around.

The Bucs' weakness defensively is their secondary—and it could be especially exploitable if Winfield is at less than 100 percent. While Tampa Bay ranks first in run defense, it ranks a less-than-stellar 21st in passing yards allowed.

This means that Green Bay will put the ball in Rodgers' hands early and often. Given the way he has played down the stretch and in the postseason—he's thrown for 2,017 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in his past eight games—that's exactly where the Packers want to be.

Defensively, Green Bay will need to do a better job of pressuring Brady and forcing him into mistakes. Brady threw for just 166 yards but had two touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks in Week 6. Fortunately, the defense, like Rodgers, has played well down the stretch.

Green Bay hasn't allowed 250 passing yards in its past seven games while forcing nine turnovers.

It's hard to pick against Brady in a game of this magnitude, but Rodgers is well positioned to play the more mistake-free game. That alone may be enough to give Green Bay a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Green Bay 27, Tampa Bay 25

