Report: Will Fuller Agrees to 1-Year Dolphins Contract Worth More Than $10M

Will Fuller V will play for a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

The 26-year-old, who spent his first five seasons in the league with the Houston Texans, agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport added the deal is worth more than $10 million and includes "significant upside."

Of note, Miami will have to wait for Fuller to finish up his suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy before he is able to make his Dolphins debut:

Talent has never been the question for the Notre Dame product, who entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Rather, his durability will be under the spotlight following this contract.

His rookie campaign was the only time he appeared in more than 11 games, and he played just seven during the 2018 season when he suffered a torn ACL.

Fuller played 11 games in 2020 because of a suspension but still managed to put up career-high totals across the board with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. He played a key role after the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins and was often quarterback Deshaun Watson's primary target on deep balls.

While the injury history raises valid concerns, it is that ability on deep balls that will make Fuller so dangerous in his new offense.

He is averaging 14.9 yards per catch throughout his career and has a reception of at least 53 yards every season of his career. He had a long reception of 77 yards in 2020 and consistently uses his speed to blow past press coverage and find openings downfield.

That is why he is such an ideal target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

If someone else draws additional attention from opposing defenses, Fuller can take advantage of the resultant single coverage and space to operate with that speed for a number of long receptions.

If he remains healthy in 2021, look for him to do just that while helping the Dolphins in the push for the playoffs.