Lions Rumors: Steelers' Ike Hilliard to Interview for OC Vacancy

The Detroit Lions are looking for an offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Campbell, and they may reportedly turn to the Pittsburgh Steelers staff.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Lions will interview Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard for the offensive coordinator spot. The 2020 season was Hilliard's first as the wide receivers coach for the Steelers.

Hilliard has been an offensive coach in the NFL for 10 years and had stints with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Washington.

Pittsburgh's offense was a middling 15th in the league in passing yards this season while winning the AFC North. The wide receiver position was one of the most productive for the entire team, as Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster all went over 800 receiving yards.

Johnson put up career-highs with 923 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while Claypool tallied 873 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie out of Notre Dame.

Detroit was just 20th in the league in points on the way to a 5-11 record in 2020.

It hasn't made the playoffs since the 2016 campaign and will need to make significant strides on the offensive side of the ball under Campbell if it plans on changing that in 2021. If the Lions hire Hilliard, he will look to replicate some of the wide receiver success he enjoyed in Pittsburgh.