    Gary Kubiak Announces Retirement After 1 Season as Vikings Offensive Coordinator

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021
    Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks on the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. With a new offensive coordinator this season in 58-year-old Gary Kubiak, Zimmer, 64, has renewed energy for the job of trying to take the Vikings to that Super Bowl the franchise has never won.
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday:

    The 59-year-old spent the past two years in Minnesota, including last season as the team's offensive coordinator, but has been coaching in the NFL in various capacities since 1994.  

    Kubiak spent 10 years as a head coach in the league, including with the 2015 Denver Broncos team that won the Super Bowl. He had an 82-75 record during his time with the Broncos and Houston Texans.

    Kubiak first broke into the NFL as a quarterbacks coach with the San Francisco 49ers but made a name for himself as the Broncos offensive coordinator from 1995-2005. Working with head coach Mike Shanahan, he helped lead the team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98 while coaching future Hall of Famers like John Elway, Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe.

    He eventually became the head coach of the Texans in 2006, leading the franchise to its first two division titles in 2011 and 2012.

    Houston star J.J. Watt praised his old coach:

    After one season with the Baltimore Ravens, Kubiak returned to the head coaching ranks in 2015 and led Denver to a championship in his first year. The team found success in 2016, but he decided to retire after the season due to health concerns.

    His return to the sidelines with the Vikings only added to his resume as he helped lead an offense that finished fourth in total yards in 2020.

