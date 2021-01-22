Advice for StatHero NFL Picks for the Conference Championship Games

0 of 6

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Few options lead to tough decisions when playing the NFL's conference championship clashes on StatHero.

As four teams battle for Super Bowl bids, fantasy players can continue their grind through Rivals. The salary-cap contest pits your lineup in a winner-take-all bout against one created by StatHero.

Gamers are presented with a crucial choice before even selecting a single player. They first must pick one of the house's seven lineups to face in the head-to-head event. All are captained in the MVP slot, where points automatically double, by either Travis Kelce, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill.

However, all of StatHero's squads avoid one monumental question looming over Sunday's action.

As of Thursday evening, it remains uncertain if Patrick Mahomes will clear the NFL's concussion protocol and play in the AFC Championship Game. He was officially a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's certainly possible he suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs.

If so, contestants have a chance to gain an edge on StatHero by playing the superstar quarterback at a discounted $10,000. That's one-quarter of the budget allotted for six players, but it's $1,500 less than he cost last week and $1,400 below Josh Allen.

That contrast would especially come in handy with such a small slate. Gamers can deploy up to two players from their opposing StatHero squad, adding a burdensome wrinkle to the process.

After much tinkering, the following lineup leaves $200 on the table. That allows room to adjust—entries can't be changed, so wait until Sunday to submit—after receiving a final verdict on Mahomes and other key players on the injury report.