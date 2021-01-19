Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Likely to Undergo Surgeries on Ankle Injuries

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly set to undergo multiple surgeries during the offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas will likely have surgery to repair a torn deltoid and multiple injured ligaments in his ankle.

Schefter added that Thomas often didn't practice all week but would play in games during the 2020 season at less than 100 percent and with the help of pain medication. Coaches reportedly told Thomas the team was "much better off with him than without him," and he wanted to tough it out during what was possibly quarterback Drew Brees' final season.

Thomas' on-field fortunes in 2020 contrasted significantly with his record-setting 2019 season.

The two-time All-Pro injured his ankle in the opening week of the season, which put him on the shelf for multiple weeks. As he was working toward his return, he injured his hamstring, delaying his comeback until New Orleans' 38-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

That wasn't the end of his problems, either. The ankle problem resurfaced and proved troublesome enough to land him on injured reserve in December, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Overall, Thomas managed just 40 receptions for 438 yards and no touchdowns in seven regular-season games after racking up 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns the previous season.

Thomas returned for the playoffs and scored his first touchdown of the season in an NFC Wild Card Round win over the Chicago Bears, but he was held to no catches in an NFC Divisional Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Getting Thomas healthy for the 2021 season will be paramount, especially if the Saints are forced to turn to a new starting quarterback such as Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston or someone else.