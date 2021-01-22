Desperation Trade Targets to Create New NBA Contenders

0 of 5

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets went all-in on James Harden, surrendering control of their first-round picks through 2027 and sacrificing depth in exchange for superstar talent that (they hope) will give them a better shot at a championship.

It was a bold bet. Maybe even a desperate one. The Harden trade presents several unknowns and risks—not the least of which is that it might not even make the Nets objectively better this season, because: defense. But on some level, you've got to admire the commitment.

As a result of various future draft encumbrances, most of the top-flight championship-chasing squads cannot trade a first-round pick. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks all have their hands tied, so they can't realistically put together a package for a superstar.

The Utah Jazz belong in the next tier down, but they're already vet-heavy, won't trade Donovan Mitchell and can't offer a first-rounder until 2026. They're out, too. The Phoenix Suns can't move a first until 2027 and basically already swung their win-now move by adding Chris Paul.

A few other secondary title threats have the assets to go big.

Let's see what's possible if those organizations were to be overtaken by a Nets-ian level of win-now-at-all-costs conviction.