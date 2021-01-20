    Odell Beckham Jr. Says He's 'Proud and Inspired' by Browns' Play This Season

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates after the Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Wednesday he was "proud and inspired" by the team's performance during the 2020 NFL season.

    Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided the full statement from Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in October, made on his Instagram story:

    The 28-year-old LSU product recorded 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances before the injury.

    Cleveland continued to roll despite the loss of one of its top playmakers. It finished the regular season with an 11-5 record to end a 17-year playoff drought and then upset the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers during the opening round of the playoffs.

    The Browns were eliminated by the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday, but it was still a season of clear progress for the organization.

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he's eager to get Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, back in the fold for 2021.

    "I know he'd be working really hard to get better in his rehab. I'm excited to get him back here," Stefanski told reporters. "I know it wasn't easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it."

    Cleveland has firmly shed the laughingstock label it carried around for the better part of two decades, including a stretch between 2015 and 2016 where it posted a 1-31 record, and the expectations for next season will surround further movement toward championship contention.

    A healthy Beckham would provide a boost in that quest.

