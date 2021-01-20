J.J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning React to Philip Rivers' Retirement

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

A number of prominent NFL stars celebrated the career of Philip Rivers after the 39-year-old announced his retirement Wednesday.

Rivers was a member of the 2004 draft class along with Eli Manning—who was part of the trade sending Rivers to the San Diego Chargers—and Ben Roethlisberger. They both congratulated him on a run that could send him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Houston Texans pass-rusher J.J. Watt lined up opposite Rivers and shared an entertaining story from one of their on-field encounters:

Manning retired following the 2019 season, and Matt Schaub hanged up his cleats earlier this month. That leaves Roethlisberger, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and punter Andy Lee as the only active players left from the 2004 draft class with Rivers now gone.

Roethlisberger could be following quickly behind.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller is signed for the 2021 season, but there was an air of finality after the team's playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns. The NBC cameras caught him looking emotional on the sideline, and he spent a lot of time with longtime center Maurkice Pouncey on the bench before walking toward the locker room.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I hope the Steelers want me back if that's the way we go," Big Ben told reporters after the game. "There will be discussions, but this isn't the time for that."

The same questions are hovering around Drew Brees, who was part of the 2001 draft class, after Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported he was planning to walk away following the team's playoff run. New Orleans subsequently lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

The 42-year-old said after the game he has yet to make any final decisions.

This offseason could see a changing of the guard at quarterback if Rivers, Roethlisberger and Brees all retire together.