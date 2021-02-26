Kelly Loeffler, Mary Brock Officially Sell Ownership in WNBA's Atlanta Dream

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Former U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler has officially sold the WNBA's Atlanta Dream following opposition from players across the WNBA—including those on her team.

Per an official release from the WNBA, the league approved the Dream's sale to an investor group led by Northland real estate firm owner Larry Gottesdiener.

Two-time WNBA champion and former Dream star Renee Montgomery is also part of the team's new ownership group.

A statement from Montgomery was included in the league's release:

"My Dream has come true. Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously. I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!"

The WNBA released a statement Jan. 19 noting that the team's sale was "close to being finalized."

As players across the WNBA and NBA led a push for social justice this summer, Loeffler, then a Republican senator for Georgia, said the Black Lives Matter movement is "based on Marxist principles" and is "a radical movement that seeks to destroy American principles." That came after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert calling for the American flag to appear on jerseys in the WNBA bubble, rather than the planned messages promoting racial equality.

Last month, she was pictured alongside Chester Doles, a white supremacist and member of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi National Alliance, though she claimed to not know who he was, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

"For her to come out and say we're divisive and that Black Lives Matter's movement is a divisive organization, I call BS on that," Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud said in July. "[The Atlanta Dream] in itself, their starting five is all black females. ... To be a partial owner in that and cheer on the sidelines and support your players, but you don't support them when they take those uniforms off, it's a problem."

As Loeffler sought re-election, players actively protested. In August, players on the Dream and across the league wore T-shirts encouraging voters to choose Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of Loeffler's Democratic challengers. The players' efforts played a role in Warnock earning a run-off election against Loeffler and in defeating her in that run-off in January, helping the Democratic party take control of the U.S. Senate.

Loeffler previously stood firm in her refusal to give up her 49 percent stake in the team, which she had co-owned since 2011. The majority owner of the team, with 51 percent, was Mary Brock, a Georgia businesswoman.