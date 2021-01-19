Eagles Rumors: Colts OC Nick Sirianni Interviewing for Head Coaching Vacancy

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly set to interview Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni about their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich hired Sirianni to lead the offense in 2018. The unit has ranked inside the top 10 in yardage and scoring in two of their three years together.

Indianapolis, which signed longtime Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers before the 2020 campaign, finished 10th in yards per game (378.1) and ninth in points per game (28.2) en route to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance this season.

Reich praised Sirianni in October, saying he was the first target when creating his staff three years ago:

"When I got here, the first thing I said to [general manager] Chris Ballard was, 'There is one guy we have to get on this staff, and that is Nick Sirianni.' Thankfully, [GM] Tom Telesco and the Chargers organization allowed Nick to take our coordinator position. I was grateful for that.

"I think the world of Nick. I think he is a brilliant offensive mind. He is a tireless worker. He pays attention to detail. He has a dynamic coaching personality. I think he is going to be a great head coach in this league sooner rather than later. It is hard for me to have a higher opinion of Nick than I already do."

Sirianni had spent five years with the Chargers in various roles, including quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.

The 39-year-old Mount Union product began his coaching career as a defensive backs coach at his alma mater in 2004. After two years with the Purple Raiders and three seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he got his first chance in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

In all, he owns 17 years of coaching experience as an assistant. If the Eagles hire him, it'd be his first opportunity as a head coach.

Philadelphia posted a 4-11-1 record in 2020, which led to Doug Pederson's departure despite his being just three seasons removed from leading the franchise to the Super Bowl LII title.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are among the other candidates for the position.

The coach who's eventually chosen will likely have some say about whether the Eagles move forward with Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts or an outside option as their quarterback for 2021 and beyond.