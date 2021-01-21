NFL Teams That Are Poised to Decline in 2021

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

While the NFL offseason provides a wellspring of hope for each team thanks to landmarks like free agency and the draft, the reality is some teams will regress.

Roster losses thanks to factors like retirement and bad cap situations are the biggest signals a franchise could regress. In one extreme case, a rift between a franchise player and the team is the main culprit behind an obvious regression.

Whether it's the derailing of a rebuilding plan or a fade from playoff contention, no team is immune from a predictable regression because of personnel changes and cap hurdles.

These are the teams set to decline in 2021.