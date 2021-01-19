    College Football Hall of Famer Jon Arnett Dies at 85; 5-Time Pro Bowler for Rams

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    In this 1955 file photo, Jon Arnett of the University of Southern California, is shown in posed action in Los Angeles. Hall of Fame halfback Jon Arnett, one of University of Southern California's greatest running backs who then starred with the Los Angeles Rams, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, of heart failure in Lake Oswego, Ore. He was 85. (AP Photo/File)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    USC standout and five-time Pro Bowler Jon Arnett died Saturday at the age of 85.

    The Associated Press reported the news, noting USC said he died of heart failure.

    Arnett first became a household name when he played for the Trojans from 1954 to 1956 as a dynamic running back who finished 10th in the 1956 Heisman Trophy voting. He was nicknamed "Jaguar Jon" for what the AP deemed his "acrobatic agility and elusiveness running the ball that he honed as a youth gymnast."

    His efforts landed him in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

    The Los Angeles Rams selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 1957 NFL draft, and he played his first seven professional seasons with the team before playing his last three for the Chicago Bears.

    All five of his Pro Bowl appearances came during his time on the Rams, and he stood out for his receiving ability out of the backfield and impact as a returner on special teams in addition to the plays he made with his legs.

    Arnett was named First Team All-Pro in 1958.

    He is survived by his wife, Jane, as well as their three children, Matt, Kristen and Kimberly. He and Jane founded the Retired Professional Athlete Association in 2005 as a way of advocating for retired football players and their families.

    Related

      Calvin Johnson: It'd 'Feel Like a Slight' to Not Be a 1st-Ballot HOFer

      Calvin Johnson: It'd 'Feel Like a Slight' to Not Be a 1st-Ballot HOFer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Calvin Johnson: It'd 'Feel Like a Slight' to Not Be a 1st-Ballot HOFer

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Combine to Have New Format

      League announces no in-person workouts at the Combine and virtual interviews and testing as part of new format

      NFL Combine to Have New Format
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Combine to Have New Format

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      McVay, Goff Not on Same Page

      Rams HC and QB's relationship is 'not great' after up-and-down season: 'They need marriage counseling' (NFL Network)

      McVay, Goff Not on Same Page
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      McVay, Goff Not on Same Page

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Designate Vea for Return

      DT Vita Vea could return for the NFC championship after being out since October with a broken ankle (TB Times)

      Bucs Designate Vea for Return
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Designate Vea for Return

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk