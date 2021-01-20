The Biggest Challenge Facing Every NFL Team with a New Head Coach in 2021

0 of 7

Seven NFL teams were left searching for new head coaches following the 2020 regular season. Four of them have already filled their jobs.

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer, the New York Jets landed Robert Saleh and the Atlanta Falcons brought in Arthur Smith. On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers hired Brandon Staley. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dan Campbell will be named as the Detroit Lions head coach once the New Orleans Saints are done with the postseason.

While the first step of the rebuilding process has begun for these four teams, all seven face challenges in trying to regain relevance in 2021. Unsurprisingly, none of these teams made the playoffs this season, and the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are the only teams to have made the postseason within the last two years.

Returning to the playoffs will be an obvious goal for each of these teams, but naturally, some other obstacles must be overcome first. Here, we'll examine the biggest challenge each team with a new head coach will face in the coming months.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.