    MLB Rumors: Nelson Cruz Draws Interest from AL and NL Teams Amid Free Agency

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 18, 2021

    Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23)} waits to bat against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    There are multiple teams interested in adding power to their lineup this offseason by way of former Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

    According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, teams in both the American League and National League have "ongoing interest" in the 40-year-old slugger. 

    The league has yet to announce whether there will be a universal designated hitter in 2021, as there was in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign, but Cruz also has experience in the outfield. 

       

       

