    Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Says Mack Wilson's Hit on QB Is 'Trash Football'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes missed the end of his team's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns while in the concussion protocol, and the quarterback's mom, Randi, was not happy with the hit that sent him to the locker room:

    Browns linebacker Mack Wilson appeared to lead with his head and pull Mahomes around the neck during the tackle:

    No penalty was called, and Wilson remained in the game.

    Chad Henne took over for the Chiefs and did enough to help the team earn a 22-17 win and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

        

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

