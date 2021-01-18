Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Says Mack Wilson's Hit on QB Is 'Trash Football'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes missed the end of his team's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns while in the concussion protocol, and the quarterback's mom, Randi, was not happy with the hit that sent him to the locker room:

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson appeared to lead with his head and pull Mahomes around the neck during the tackle:

No penalty was called, and Wilson remained in the game.

Chad Henne took over for the Chiefs and did enough to help the team earn a 22-17 win and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

