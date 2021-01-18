Texans Rumors: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Houston's HC Job

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are reportedly set to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Chiefs and NFL allowed for an exception for Bieniemy to virtually interview for the position. Typically, coaches are not permitted to interview for outside positions during a game week in the playoffs.

Bieniemy interviewed for several coaching positions during the Chiefs' bye week during the wild-card round.

The Texans' scramble to get an interview with Bieniemy may be part of a last-ditch attempt to persuade Deshaun Watson to stay in Houston. Texans owner Cal McNair confirmed reports Watson was unhappy with the team's handling of its general manager search, with the team eschewing his suggestions and hiring Nick Caserio.

"It's no secret he's disappointed in the [lack of] communication during the hiring process," McNair said, per Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

Watson's falling out with the Texans began last offseason when the team traded star wideout DeAndre Hopkins in one of the worst deals in recent NFL history. While the Pro Bowl quarterback re-signed on a four-year contract, that deal also gave him a no-trade clause, a power he could exercise to steer himself to a team of his choosing.

Bieniemy, one of the game's most respected assistant coaches, has reportedly been a favorite of Watson for months. The fact that Bieniemy was not in the Texans' initial round of interviews is a sign the team may have changed course after realizing how fractured its relationship is with Watson.

It seems unlikely that Bieniemy would want to take the Texans job without a guarantee Watson will be sticking around for the long term. Bill O'Brien's tenure left the team bereft of elite talent aside from its quarterback and without first- and second-round draft picks in 2021. Given additional cap concerns, there may be no barer cupboard in the NFL.