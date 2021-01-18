Deshaun Watson Reportedly Not Returning Texans' Phone Calls Amid Trade Rumors

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly not returning the organization's phone calls amid his displeasure with the franchise's direction.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday on Get Up that there is increasing belief within league circles that the Texans will eventually be forced to trade Watson, who became disenchanted with the organization over the hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.