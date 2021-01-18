    Deshaun Watson Reportedly Not Returning Texans' Phone Calls Amid Trade Rumors

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021
    Alerted 31m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) kneels / sits on the field in frustration during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly not returning the organization's phone calls amid his displeasure with the franchise's direction.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday on Get Up that there is increasing belief within league circles that the Texans will eventually be forced to trade Watson, who became disenchanted with the organization over the hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager. 

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

