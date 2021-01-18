Biggest Offseason Contract Decisions for Raiders

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After going 7-9 and missing the playoffs for the third straight season, the Las Vegas Raiders enter an offseason in which they will have some key decisions to make. They'll also likely need to figure out a way to create some financial flexibility so they can add to their roster for 2021.

According to Over The Cap, the Raiders would be about $7.6 million over the salary-cap threshold for the 2021 season. It's known that the NFL salary cap will be going down from this past season's number, an effect of the coronavirus pandemic, and OTC is projecting that figure will be $176 million.

Las Vegas could use some help on defense, which could be an area it addresses via free agency, the draft or both. It may also depend on how much cap space the team is able to clear with other moves, as well as what other additions it's hoping to make to improve its roster.

Here's a look at some contract decisions the Raiders will have to make this offseason involving players who are either already signed to a deal or are about to become free agents.