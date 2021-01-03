    Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders Have 'No Intention' to 'Move Off' QB 'At This Time'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2021
    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas.The Dolphins won the game 26-25. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but the organization appears ready to stick with Derek Carr at quarterback, as Adam Schefter explained on ESPN NFL Sunday Countdown:

    "There's no intention that they are willing to move off of Derek Carr at this point in time. Now, Jon Gruden is always looking at quarterbacks and they also have Marcus Mariota under a two-year contract, but Carr played well this year and you have to figure they'd like to stick with him going into next year. No intention to move off him at this time." 

    Carr is signed through the 2022 season but has few guarantees remaining on his contract and would leave only $2.5 million in dead cap if he is traded or released before the 2021 campaign, per Spotrac.

    The quarterback has remained efficient on the field, however, currently producing a 102.2 rating that would be a career high. He also has 3,732 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 15 appearances.

    Despite his improved play, it hasn't led to any more team success.

    The Raiders enter Week 17 with a 7-8 record despite a 6-3 start to the season. The squad also began last year at 6-4 before collapsing with five losses in the last six games.

    It has led to four straight seasons without a winning record, including the last three with Jon Gruden at the helm. Carr is 46-63 as a starter in his seven years in the NFL with his team only finishing with a winning record once in 2016.

    This could cause the Raiders to look elsewhere for an upgrade in the offseason.

    The team reportedly went after Tom Brady last year, and there could be experienced players available this offseason, including Carson Wentz, Cam Newton and more.

    With just one playoff appearance and no wins since 2002, the Raiders could simply look for a new face of the franchise to help turn things around.

