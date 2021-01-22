Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bills' Playoff Game

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be on the field for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes told reporters on Friday he is eligible to play:

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, head coach Andy Reid indicated Friday that Mahomes only needed clearance from an independent neurologist and the Chiefs' team physician after passing every other step necessary to return from a concussion.

Reid added that Mahomes has "done well" and looked "normal" during Chiefs practices this week.

The Texas Tech product exited Kansas City's divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, which left the team with Chad Henne under center. To say that was a drop-off is a massive understatement, as the backup threw a terrible interception to keep Cleveland within striking distance.

The Kansas City starter appears well on his way to an all-time great career.

Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion, league MVP and three-time Pro Bowler at just 25 years old. If he continues on his current path, he will be a surefire Hall of Famer and a regular in debates about some of the best to ever play the game.

Taking on a Bills team that has an explosive offense and has won eight consecutive games, the Chiefs will need to bring their best if they want to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

A healthy Mahomes will go a long way toward helping Kansas City achieve its goals.