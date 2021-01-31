WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Each year, the WWE Royal Rumble has the daunting task of setting the tone for The Road to WrestleMania. A great show will have fans pumped for the next few months, but a disastrous event will dampen everyone's mood.

With the pandemic still in effect and no fans in attendance at Tropicana Field, this year's event had an even tougher challenge in trying to please fans. But there was some great potential to work with, so it was all a matter of execution.

How did this year's Royal Rumble pan out? Did it provide a positive sign that this year may be an upgrade from the mess that was 2020? Or was it a bad omen of more turbulent times ahead?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.