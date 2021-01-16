Seahawks' Jamal Adams Trolls Rams After LA's Loss to Packers in NFL Playoffs

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams didn't forget Jamal Adams' actions when they eliminated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round last week after their NFC West rival lit up a cigar following his team's division-clinching victory in Week 16.

After the host Green Bay Packers dropped the Rams 32-18 in the divisional round Saturday, Adams got in another shot:

The Rams knocked off the Seahawks 30-20 thanks to a tremendous defensive effort. That gave the team a large dose of confidence in the postgame press conference last Saturday, when players told reporters how they really felt about Adams and his Seattle teammates.

"Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division, and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Rams quarterback Jared Goff told reporters. "It feels good."

Adams can now relate. He barely waited for the Rams to walk off the turf at Lambeau Field before sending his tweet.

The next Los Angeles-Seahawks game can't come soon enough.