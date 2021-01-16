    Seahawks' Jamal Adams Trolls Rams After LA's Loss to Packers in NFL Playoffs

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 17, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams is pictured before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams didn't forget Jamal Adams' actions when they eliminated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round last week after their NFC West rival lit up a cigar following his team's division-clinching victory in Week 16. 

    After the host Green Bay Packers dropped the Rams 32-18 in the divisional round Saturday, Adams got in another shot: 

    The Rams knocked off the Seahawks 30-20 thanks to a tremendous defensive effort. That gave the team a large dose of confidence in the postgame press conference last Saturday, when players told reporters how they really felt about Adams and his Seattle teammates.

    "Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division, and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Rams quarterback Jared Goff told reporters. "It feels good."

    Adams can now relate. He barely waited for the Rams to walk off the turf at Lambeau Field before sending his tweet. 

    The next Los Angeles-Seahawks game can't come soon enough. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rodgers Torched Rams Defense

      Packers QB puts up 296 yds, three total TDs in 32-18 win at Lambeau to advance to NFC Championship Game

      Rodgers Torched Rams Defense
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Torched Rams Defense

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks speak to former Eagles HC Doug Pederson about OC vacancy

      Seahawks speak to former Eagles HC Doug Pederson about OC vacancy
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks speak to former Eagles HC Doug Pederson about OC vacancy

      Samantha Sunseri
      via Seahawks Wire

      Seahawks sign defensive tackle Myles Adams to future contract

      Seahawks sign defensive tackle Myles Adams to future contract
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks sign defensive tackle Myles Adams to future contract

      Patrick Olde Loohuis
      via Seahawks Wire

      Adams, Ramsey Beefed Pregame🍿

      Packers WR escorted to Green Bay's side of the field after exchanging words with Rams CB

      Adams, Ramsey Beefed Pregame🍿
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Adams, Ramsey Beefed Pregame🍿

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report