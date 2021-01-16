US Figure Skating Championships 2021: Final Results for Saturday Events

John Locher/Associated Press

The battle between Nathan Chen and Jason Brown to become the top men's figure skater in the United States continued Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas as the duo stepped onto the ice for their short program.

However, the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships featured another contender ready to crash their party: Vincent Zhou.

The skater out of SC of San Francisco posted a 107.79 in his first appearance in front of the judges this weekend, finishing the day in second place behind Chen (113.92 points), the defending champion. Brown (100.92) ended the day in third.

What looked like a two-man duel for the gold medal suddenly has turned into a three-way race to the top of the podium.

Here's how the action played out in the men's championship:

Men's Short Program Results

1. Nathan Chen, 113.92

2. Vincent Zhou, 107.92

3. Jason Brown, 100.92

4. Yaroslav Panoit, 83.74

5. Maxim Naumov, 83.53

6. Jimmy Ma, 82.30

7. Camden Pulkinen, 80.08

8. Joseph Kang, 79.30

9. Tomoki Hitwatashi, 75.51

10. Dinh Tran, 74.03

11. Eric Sjoberg, 74.01

12. Jordan Moeller, 71.09

13. Joonsoo Kim, 69.04

14. Ryan Dunk, 65.60

15. Peter Liu, 56.92

16. Aleksei Krasnozhon, 54.53

17. Mitchell Friess, 48.88

Chen finished first in the short program for the second straight year after posting a 114.13 in 2020. Brown finished behind him with 100.99 points. The two nearly replicated those scores Saturday, but a noticeably improved Zhou has amped up the pressure on both skaters.

After recording a 94.82 in his short program last year, Zhou scored a 107.92 in Las Vegas thanks to nearly flawless quad lutz and triple toe loop combo that earned him 20.30 points. Neither Brown nor Chen even attempted the move.

Instead, Chen's highest individual mark came on a quad flip and triple toe loop that earned him a 20.90 following a quad lutz the judges assigned a 15.64.

Brown's best move, a triple lutz and triple toe loop scored a 13.71.

Since winning gold in 2015, Brown has earned two bronze medals and one silver at the U.S. Championships, while Chen is looking to capture his fifth consecutive gold medal.

Now both will have to worry about Zhou, who's working his way to a fourth podium appearance on the sport's biggest state in the United States.

