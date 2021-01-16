NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Cam Newton, Kenny Golladay & More

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The divisional round of the NFL postseason is here. While eight teams remain alive for a trip to Super Bowl LV, the other 24 franchises have turned their attention to the offseason. Some of them—like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons—are busy putting new front offices together. Others are looking ahead to free agency.

When the open market officially unlocks its doors on March 17, several notable players will likely be available. While the NFL salary cap is expected to decrease this offseason, you can bet that plenty of teams will still be willing to spend big to augment their current rosters.

It's unclear which big-name players will actually make it to market, of course, as free agency is still two months away. However, it's not too early to speculate on this year's free-agent class.

Here, you'll find a look at some of the latest buzz and predictions for players who could be available in the spring.