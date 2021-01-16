NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Cam Newton, Kenny Golladay & More

NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Cam Newton, Kenny Golladay & MoreJanuary 16, 2021
The divisional round of the NFL postseason is here. While eight teams remain alive for a trip to Super Bowl LV, the other 24 franchises have turned their attention to the offseason. Some of them—like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons—are busy putting new front offices together. Others are looking ahead to free agency.
When the open market officially unlocks its doors on March 17, several notable players will likely be available. While the NFL salary cap is expected to decrease this offseason, you can bet that plenty of teams will still be willing to spend big to augment their current rosters.
It's unclear which big-name players will actually make it to market, of course, as free agency is still two months away. However, it's not too early to speculate on this year's free-agent class.
Here, you'll find a look at some of the latest buzz and predictions for players who could be available in the spring.
Newton Unlikely to Rejoin Patriots
Quarterback Cam Newton is unquestionably one of the most notable names slated to hit the open market. A former league MVP, Newton has stayed in the headlines throughout his injury struggles with the Carolina Panthers and during his rocky redemption tour with the New England Patriots.
Newton is still looking to prove that he can be a quality NFL starter, though he has said that being a backup isn't off the table.
"I understand that if given the opportunity, there's nobody better than me. That's how I will always feel. I have to also feel realistic about the opportunity that's presented as well. So who knows if it takes being a backup..." Newton told WEEI Radio (h/t Chris Mason of MassLive.com).
It's unlikely, though, that Newton will continue his career in New England.
"Both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021, with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season," Schefter said on Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mason).
Given the inconsistencies Newton showed as a passer in 2020—he threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions—starting opportunities could be few and far between. However, it would be a significant shock if he isn't on a roster at the start of the 2021 season.
Prediction: Newton leaves New England, signs as a backup for 2021.
Golladay Would Like to Remain a Lion
Though not as high-profile as Newton, Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay should be one of the hottest names on the open market this offseason. Injuries limited him to just five games in 2020, but he proved that he can be a No. 1 wide receiver over the two previous years.
In 2019, for example, he led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns to go with 65 receptions and 1,190 receiving yards.
Golladay has made it clear that he would like to remain with the team that drafted him.
"Kinda just gotta put it like they drafted me here, so I just want to show my loyalty," Golladay said, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. "You know, they believed in me."
The fact that Golladay would like to return is good news for the Lions. The fact that they're projected to be just $3.5 million under the cap isn't. If another franchise is willing to initiate a bidding war for Golladay, Detroit could be in trouble.
Still, Golladay is the sort of player that is worth keeping around. He's a businesslike receiver who lets his play do the talking—and he's one of the most vital weapons in Detroit's offensive arsenal. Expect the Lions to free up enough cap space to sign him before the start of free agency.
Prediction: Golladay signs a four-year extension with Detroit.
K.J. Wright Looking for a Payday
Linebacker K.J. Wright has been a mainstay of the Seattle Seahawks defense since 2011. He has played at least15 games in eight of his 10 pro seasons and has regularly been an unheralded cornerstone—just one Pro Bowl appearance—of the unit.
In 2020, Wright racked up 86 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 10 passes defended and an interception. Wright's production came with a relatively reasonable cap hit of $10 million.
Now, it seems that Wright is looking to cash in through free agency. According to Josina Anderson, Wright wants a deal "commensurate with his production."
Based on statistics, Wright should be looking for a hefty payday. While he'll turn 32 in July, he's clearly still capable of playing at an extremely high level. Seattle should be eager to retain him, but financially, that could prove difficult.
The Seahawks are projected to have just over $6 million in cap space this offseason.
Unfortunately, for Seahawks fans, it feels like the only way that Wright will return is if he's willing to take a team-friendly offer. That, of course, wouldn't equate a deal "commensurate with his production," so there's a good chance that Wright plays elsewhere in 2021.
Prediction: Wright does not return to Seattle in 2021.
*Contract and cap information via Spotrac