UFC Fight Night 184: Holloway vs. Kattar Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

The UFC makes its 2021 debut with a Saturday afternoon fight card from Abu Dhabi featuring the return of Max Holloway as he takes on Calvin Kattar in the main event.

The fight marks the first time in eight fights since 2016 that Holloway will fight without some kind of belt on the line. His only appearance in 2020 saw him lose a split-decision to Alexander Volkanovski in a failed bid to win his featherweight crown back.

Although the fight was competitive, a third consecutive fight against the champion didn't make sense, so he'll be taking on Kattar in a fight that could get him right back in the title picture.

Kattar is coming off back-to-back wins in 2020 and looking to start the new year by entering the title picture himself. The Boston Finisher has shown a penchant for scoring knockouts, but he hasn't quite fought someone with Holloway's name recognition to this point.

It's a fun scrap to cap off the organization's first card to be broadcast on ABC. The co-main event looks something like a big fight in 2012. Carlos Condit will fight Matt Brown in a battle of veteran welterweights.

Here's a look at the complete card along with odds and predictions for the biggest fights of the night.