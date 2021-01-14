Tim Tebow Not Looking to Join Urban Meyer in NFL, 'Super Excited' About MLB

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow has no interest in making the move back to football from baseball even if his former college head coach lands in the NFL.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tebow says he won't join Urban Meyer as a player or coach should Meyer become the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Tebow, who plays baseball in the New York Mets' minor league system, added: "For me, I'm super excited about spring training. So, that's where my focus kind of swirls right now."

Before making the switch to baseball, Tebow played under Meyer at the University of Florida. Meyer retired following the 2018 season after 17 years as a head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, but that retirement may be on the verge of coming to an end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Jags are in "advanced talks" with Meyer to make him their new head coach.

Tebow enjoyed a great deal of success under Meyer, winning a pair of national championships and SEC Player of the Year awards, as well as a Heisman Trophy before moving on to the NFL.

The Denver Broncos selected him with the 25th overall pick in 2010, and he spent two seasons in Denver before the Broncos signed Peyton Manning. Tebow then spent a year with the New York Jets as a utility player and was on the preseason rosters of both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in subsequent years.

Despite going 8-6 as a starting NFL quarterback and even winning a playoff game with the Broncos, Tebow was out of the league after 2015 and shifted his focus to baseball.

Tebow has been in the Mets' minor league system since 2016 and has hit .223 with 18 home runs, 107 RBI and 107 runs scored in 287 games across the A, Double-A and Triple-A levels.

He made it to Triple-A Syracuse in 2019, but he hit only .163 with four homers and 19 RBI in 77 games.

Tebow did not play last season since there was no minor league baseball during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is excited to compete for a spot on the major league roster in 2021.

As for Meyer, Tebow believes his former coach will do a "great job" should he make the leap to the NFL.