Report: Earl Thomas Denies Domestic Altercation Allegations Made by Wife Nina

Nina Thomas, who is the wife of former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, filed court documents requesting a restraining order against him because she feared "both me and the children will be harmed."

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting the documents were filed after an alleged altercation on Dec. 26.

Thomas denied the allegations, although a judge granted Nina's request and ordered him to stay 400 feet away from her home and the children's school. The former safety will appear before a judge via videoconference at some point in January.

As for the Dec. 26 allegations, Nina—who filed for divorce in November—said Earl came back to her parents' house "visibly intoxicated" and sent "harassing text messages" to her phone. She also said he yelled at her outside and then punched his fist through one of the windows when she locked him out of the house.

According to police documents, Earl said he did put his hand through the window but "reported no crime was committed to cause his injuries."

The case is listed as "inactive" in police documents.

Nina said in the court documents that Earl then threatened to return to her parent's house, "burn all of my things" and hurt her. She also said he "sent an intimate video of him and me in a group text to my parents and to our nanny" as well as another with him and a different woman.

The police documents also detailed a number of other times Nina said Earl was either physically or verbally abusive toward her.

Across different instances, she said "Earl threw me into the bathtub and turned the hot water on me," called her derogatory names, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and "grabbed me by the ponytail, threw me onto the bed, and he pinned my body down."

She also said she suffered "bruising to my torso and back that required medical attention to ease the pain caused to my back."

Thomas did not play in the NFL during the 2020 season.