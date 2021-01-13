Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom Signs Celebrity Boxing Contract; 1st Fight TBD

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Lamar Odom is the latest former basketball player prepared to try his hand at boxing.

The two-time NBA champion signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing and will have a bout June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., according to TMZ Sports.

He currently doesn't have an opponent, but the organization is still seeking a "big-name celeb" to match up against Odom, per TMZ.

Odom spent 14 seasons in the NBA, most notably spending seven years with the Los Angeles Lakers and winning the Sixth Man of the Year award during that run in 2010-11. The 41-year-old also gained additional celebrity status after marrying Khloe Kardashian, leading to their own reality series, Khloe & Lamar.

Former NBA player Nate Robinson stepped into a boxing ring in November but suffered a second-round knockout against YouTube star Jake Paul. The 6'10" Odom has the physical advantage over the 5'9" Robinson, though, and there will be fewer possible opponents who can match his length.