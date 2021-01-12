Lakers' LeBron James Said Dennis Schroder Bet He Wouldn't Make No-Look Corner 3

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

Basketball is easy when you're LeBron James. So easy, in fact, that you don't have to look at the corner three-pointer you attempted because you know it's pure.

Just look at the swagger on this one:

After Tuesday's 117-100 win over the Houston Rockets, James told reporters that he looked back to Dennis Schroder after taking the shot because the point guard bet him he wouldn't make it:

Schroder learned the lesson plenty of people who have faced James or doubted him already know—don't bet against The King.