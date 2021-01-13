Rams' Aaron Donald Says He'll 'Be Ready' for Packers Game Despite Rib Injury

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald doesn't expect to be limited in his team's upcoming playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

"All I can tell you is I feel good, I feel strong and I'll be ready on Saturday," Donald said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old suffered torn rib cartilage in the Rams' Wild Card Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks and was unable to return, although he is not expected to miss any more time.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been healthy throughout his seven-year career, only missing two games in 2017.

He started all 16 games in 2020 and finished with 13.5 sacks with four forced fumbles, earning a seventh straight Pro Bowl selection.

The impact of Donald's injury is obvious. He's the best defensive player of his generation and may go down as one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history by the time he retires. There are few more impactful players at any position in the league and maybe none outside the quarterback position.

Any missed time would be significant, but the Rams appear likely to have their top defensive player on the field against Green Bay's No. 1 ranked scoring offense.