John Schneider, Seahawks Agree to New Contract Through 2027 NFL Draft

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and general manager John Schneider agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2027 NFL draft.

Jody Allen, chair of the Seahawks, said in a statement Tuesday:



"I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft. For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue."

Schneider has been the team's general manager since 2010, working in concert with coach Pete Carroll for the best run of success in franchise history. The pair has stewarded over two Super Bowl appearances and one title, and shown a knack for smart drafting and aggressiveness in acquiring top-end talent.

Some believed Schneider could look to move on from Seattle this offseason to a situation where he has final say on all personnel decisions. While the Carroll-Schneider relationship is strong, the coach has final say on the 53-man roster.

Schneider has more long-term security on his pact than Carroll, who is under contract through the 2025 season. Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at age 69.

The Seahawks have posted nine straight winning seasons, the longest active run in the NFL.