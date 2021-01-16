    Cooper Kupp Ruled Out for Rams vs. Packers with Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2021
    Alerted 30m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers because of a knee injury.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Kupp was listed as questionable after he did not practice this week.

    The 27-year-old's absence means Robert Woods will be the unquestioned top target for quarterback Jared Goff. Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson could play more as well.

    Kupp recorded four receptions for 78 yards during the Rams' wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday but left the game early.

    The fourth-year wideout had 92 receptions for 974 yards and three scores during the regular season.

