    Former Cowboys, Eastern Illinois QB Tony Romo Inducted into CFB Hall of Fame

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Tony Romo will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. 

    The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was informed of the news by his CBS broadcast partner Jim Nantz during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. 

    Romo was a finalist for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time in June 2019 for the 2020 class.

    All finalists for the College Football Hall of Fame are required to have made at least one All-American first team.

    Romo played four years at Eastern Illinois University from 1999 to 2002. He was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in each of his three seasons as the starting quarterback. The California native also ranks second in school history with 85 touchdown passes, third in passing yards (8,212) and third in total offense (8,059).

    The Panthers retired Romo's No. 17 in 2009. He was named to the All-American first team and won the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding player in FCS as a senior in 2002.

    The entire 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced Monday. They will officially be inducted during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, along with the 2020 class who had its ceremony postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Complete Guide to the National Championship 🏆

      📍 How both teams got here 🗝️ Keys and predictions 📲 Everything you need to know before OSU vs. Bama on Monday

      Complete Guide to the National Championship 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Complete Guide to the National Championship 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Wild CFB Season Ends with Familiarity of Ohio St. vs. Bama

      @KegsnEggs looks back at an unprecedented season and the miracle of getting to the Championship during a global pandemic 📲

      Wild CFB Season Ends with Familiarity of Ohio St. vs. Bama
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Wild CFB Season Ends with Familiarity of Ohio St. vs. Bama

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      How to Bet the Natty 🔒

      @KegsnEggs is back with his locks and top bets for the CFB season finale 👉

      How to Bet the Natty 🔒
      College Football logo
      College Football

      How to Bet the Natty 🔒

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      Matt Campbell Staying at ISU

      Iowa State HC ends any speculation about his future amid NFL coaching rumors

      Matt Campbell Staying at ISU
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Matt Campbell Staying at ISU

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report