Former Cowboys, Eastern Illinois QB Tony Romo Inducted into CFB Hall of Fame

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Tony Romo will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was informed of the news by his CBS broadcast partner Jim Nantz during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Romo was a finalist for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time in June 2019 for the 2020 class.

All finalists for the College Football Hall of Fame are required to have made at least one All-American first team.

Romo played four years at Eastern Illinois University from 1999 to 2002. He was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in each of his three seasons as the starting quarterback. The California native also ranks second in school history with 85 touchdown passes, third in passing yards (8,212) and third in total offense (8,059).

The Panthers retired Romo's No. 17 in 2009. He was named to the All-American first team and won the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding player in FCS as a senior in 2002.

The entire 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced Monday. They will officially be inducted during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, along with the 2020 class who had its ceremony postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.