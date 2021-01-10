Eagles Rumors: Doug Pederson's Future 'Remains Uncertain' After Owner Meeting

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's chances at coaching the team in 2021 are reportedly still up in the air.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported "Pederson's future with the Eagles remains uncertain after an initial meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie failed to settle unresolved issues about the future direction of the team."

The report comes after another report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Tim McManus revealing that the head coach's status was "not firm" and could even end if "Lurie is not confident about Pederson's vision going forward after the two meet again soon."

It wasn't that long ago Pederson was widely considered one of the best coaches in the NFL after he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title during the 2017 season even though Carson Wentz was lost to a torn ACL.

He also has a solid 42-37-1 record and three playoff appearances during five seasons at the helm in Philadelphia but was just 4-11-1 in 2020.

The record wasn't the only issue this season for the Eagles, and McLane noted "Lurie likely wanted to hear concrete plans from Pederson on whether he wants Carson Wentz back as quarterback, who he plans to hire to replace defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and possible changes he would make to help improve one of the NFL's worst offenses."

Wentz threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions before he was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts.

Mortensen reported on Jan. 3 that Wentz's relationship with Pederson was "fractured beyond repair."

Hurts is likely the quarterback of the future for the Eagles, but Pederson removed him from the fourth quarter of his team's Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team. Washington's win eliminated the New York Giants from playoff contention and led to plenty of criticism for Pederson.

"Man if I'm being honest, nobody liked the decision, nobody," running back Miles Sanders said on SportsRadio 94WIP. "That's all I can say really. I don't know who was the main person behind that decision. All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused."

McLane also reported "many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged" with the coach's decision.