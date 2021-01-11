B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers from Wild Card Round

2 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Winner: Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke

No individual's career path changed more drastically this weekend than Taylor Heinicke's.

Yes, the Washington Football Team fell short with a 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But its quarterback, who wasn't even on an NFL roster until Dec. 8 and didn't start as a member of the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks, established himself as a legitimate NFL quarterback during a gusty performance in which he extended plays, carried the offense at points and kept his team within striking distance.

"I deserve to be in this league a little longer," Heinicke told reporters after a 352-yard, two-score performance. "I've been on the other side not playing, and it's not fun—not as fun as this."

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin added: "That dude plays with no fear. He's going to give his players a chance to make plays. He extends plays, he runs, he takes hits. He does everything you ask a quarterback to do in this league. He gave us a chance."

Heinicke is a free agent after this season. Bare minimum, the 27-year-old should be set as a quality backup for a long time. Maybe Washington will even re-sign its surprise gunslinger and give him a shot to win the starting job outright.

Either way, Heinicke is now one of the more intriguing quarterbacks of the coming offseason.

Loser: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

Schottenheimer went from a potential head coach candidate to possibly being fired by Seattle within a week's time.

On Jan. 3, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero included Schottenheimer among the possibilities to fill Adam Gase's old spot with the New York Jets. Six days later, the Seahawks offense struggled during a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which only added to Seattle's issues down the stretch.

The Rams knew exactly how to slow the Seahawks' approach and understood which routes they planned to run.

Quarterback Russell Wilson went from being the front-runner for league MVP to quietly complaining about the unit's approach.

"The game kind of felt stale for us in a way—we kind of flatlined," he told reporters Saturday. "We needed to get going and make that happen. And the next thing you know, we didn't."



The frustration boiled over on the sideline with star wide receiver DK Metcalf losing his cool during the season-ending defeat.

Head coach Pete Carroll promptly threw his offensive play-caller under the proverbial bus after the game when he wished the offense "would have adapted better'' to how defenses attacked Wilson and Co.



Now that it's reached this point, it's time for a change because the Seahawks can't waste the prime years of Wilson, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

— Brent Sobleski