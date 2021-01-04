B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners, Losers and Surprises from 2020 Campaign

2 of 4

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Winner: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Move over, Paul Brown and Blanton Collier, because Kevin Stefanski is now the winningest first-year Cleveland Browns head coach in NFL history.

Yes, you read those names correctly. (Technically, Brown won more in his first season with the team but in the defunct AAFC, not the NFL.)

More importantly, the 11-5 Browns snapped the NFL's longest playoff drought by securing the AFC's sixth seed after not making the postseason since the 2002 campaign.

"There's a new standard here [in Cleveland]. We aim to keep it that way," quarterback Baker Mayfield said in an interview on the CBS Sports telecast after Sunday's 24-22 playoff-clinching victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Years of misery finally turned as the Browns found a formula to win. Stefanski's hire, alongside general manager Andrew Berry, created a cohesive vision for the entire franchise that carried onto the field despite all of this year's extenuating circumstances.

As a result, Stefanski should win 2020 NFL Coach of the Year.

Loser: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Few have experienced the highs and lows Carson Wentz has in a short amount of time. He went from an integral part of a Super Bowl-winning squad, albeit with Nick Foles sealing the deal during the postseason, to likely being off the team three years later.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the relationship between Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair," and the quarterback will likely ask for a trade this offseason.

The problem lies in the fact that Philadelphia already signed the 2016 second overall pick to a four-year, $128 million contract extension, which has yet to begin. A post-June 1 trade makes the deal manageable since Wentz's suitor would take on the responsibility of $25.4 million with the Eagles eating only $9.3 million over the next three seasons and $6 million in 2024, per Over The Cap.



Something will almost assuredly get done because Wentz is no longer the Eagles' quarterback of the future; Jalen Hurts is.

Surprise: Alex Smith's comeback

No one expected to see Alex Smith on the football field and leading an offense again. His recovery from a life-threatening infection after surgery to repair a devastating leg injury showed how resilient he is. He had nothing to prove, except to himself.

After missing the entire 2019 campaign, doctors cleared Smith for football activities in June. OK, that's amazing. But he was never going to actually play, right? Wrong.



Due to multiple factors with other quarterbacks on Washington's roster, Smith found himself in the lineup. The anxiety of watching him play ratcheted to another level knowing what he endured from a medical standpoint. Yet he kept Washington in the playoff hunt.

Smith's return reached mythical proportions as he became the runaway favorite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year.