Report: 2021 NFL Combine 'Questionable' Amid COVID-19; Decision This Week

The status for the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is in question, with the league set to make a decision about the event this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The annual predraft event has taken place in Indianapolis since 1987, usually in late February, but the COVID-19 pandemic could create changes.

Per Schefter, the NFL could keep it in February in a reduced form, push it back to April or use regional combines instead.

Any delays for the combine would be difficult because the NCAA men's basketball tournament will take place exclusively in Indiana from March 16 to April 5, with Lucas Oil Stadium playing a key role throughout the event.

With the 2021 NFL draft currently scheduled to begin April 29, that doesn't leave much time for the combine or any additional evaluation from teams.

Last year's combine was held as scheduled in February with the pandemic still in its early stages in the United States. However, many schools canceled their ensuing pro days, providing fewer scouting opportunities for teams and players.

The 2020 draft was then held virtually in late April.

A year later, the NFL is still adjusting its schedule as a result of COVID-19, with Schefter reporting that "the combine as people knew it will not take place."

The league will determine what changes are necessary this week.