Bears' Mitchell Trubisky Says He Watches 'The Last Dance' on Every Road Trip

If you need to find Mitchell Trubisky before a road game, chances are the Chicago Bears quarterback is posted up in his room watching Netflix.

More specifically, he's watching the Michael Jordan-based documentary The Last Dance. All 10 hours of it.

Whether that's what Trubisky's studying this week in New Orleans as the Bears prepare to face the Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday is probably on the mind of many fans. Certainly the QB's coaching staff would prefer he watch more game film, or at least study other NFL athletes who played in the Windy City.

Rex Grossman comes to mind. The former Bears starter helped the franchise reach the Super Bowl after the 2006 season despite completing just 54.6 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

If nothing else, Trubisky is at least learning all the championship parade routes in Chicago. Whether he ever gets to enjoy one in person will first depend on how he plays Sunday.