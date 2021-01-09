    Bears' Mitchell Trubisky Says He Watches 'The Last Dance' on Every Road Trip

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 10, 2021

    Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky thorws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    If you need to find Mitchell Trubisky before a road game, chances are the Chicago Bears quarterback is posted up in his room watching Netflix. 

    More specifically, he's watching the Michael Jordan-based documentary The Last Dance. All 10 hours of it. 

    Whether that's what Trubisky's studying this week in New Orleans as the Bears prepare to face the Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday is probably on the mind of many fans. Certainly the QB's coaching staff would prefer he watch more game film, or at least study other NFL athletes who played in the Windy City.

    Rex Grossman comes to mind. The former Bears starter helped the franchise reach the Super Bowl after the 2006 season despite completing just 54.6 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. 

    If nothing else, Trubisky is at least learning all the championship parade routes in Chicago. Whether he ever gets to enjoy one in person will first depend on how he plays Sunday.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Rams rookie rushed for 131 yds in wild-card win over NFC West rival

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Donald (Ribs) Doesn't Return vs. Seahawks

      Aaron Donald (Ribs) Doesn't Return vs. Seahawks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Donald (Ribs) Doesn't Return vs. Seahawks

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo

      In a close win vs. Indy, Buffalo's star duo showed us they're the backbone of the Bills' playoff hopes 📝

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buffalo's Fate Rests on Allen-Diggs Dynamic Duo

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith Officially Ruled Out vs. Saints

      Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith Officially Ruled Out vs. Saints
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith Officially Ruled Out vs. Saints

      Matt Berklan
      via On Tap Sports Net