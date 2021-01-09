    Rams' John Wolford Taken to Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury vs. Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (9) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    John Wolford's start in Saturday's NFL playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks didn't last long.

    Wolford was forced to the locker room on Los Angeles' second drive, which caused Jared Goff to enter. The team confirmed Wolford was questionable to return with a neck injury before it ruled him out. 

    He was later transported to a local hospital by ambulance:

    This was the doomsday scenario for the Rams. Goff just had thumb surgery and is the only other active quarterback for the Wild Card Round.

    Goff obviously got the green light to play; otherwise, he wouldn't have been available at all. But being healthy and being healthy enough to play at a high level are two separate things.

    NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shared a video of the two-time Pro Bowler before the game and said he was "throwing with velocity."

    Wolford's injury also raises questions about Sean McVay's decision to list Blake Bortles as inactive.

    No coach knows for sure whether his starting quarterback will get hurt, but it's always a possibility. Given the stakes of Saturday's game and with the knowledge of Goff's surgery, listing Bortles as the backup might have been a better alternative.

    While Bortles only re-signed with the team in late December, he spent last season in Los Angeles, meaning he had some previous experience with McVay's offensive scheme.

    If the Rams bow out Saturday, McVay will face plenty of scrutiny about how he handled the quarterback situation.

