Josh Allen Rumors: Bills Expected to Talk 'Massive' Contract Extension with QB

The Buffalo Bills aren't wasting time when it comes to Josh Allen's next contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Bills are "expected to approach his representation about a potential massive contract extension this spring or this summer."

Allen's rookie deal carries him through 2021, and Buffalo can trigger a fifth-year option for 2022.

