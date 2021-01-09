    Josh Allen Rumors: Bills Expected to Talk 'Massive' Contract Extension with QB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field for the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Bills won 26-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills aren't wasting time when it comes to Josh Allen's next contract.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Bills are "expected to approach his representation about a potential massive contract extension this spring or this summer."

    Allen's rookie deal carries him through 2021, and Buffalo can trigger a fifth-year option for 2022.

                 

