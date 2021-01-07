Patriots' Josh McDaniels Reportedly Won't Be Texans' New Head Coach Despite Buzz

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Josh McDaniels' connection to Nick Caserio apparently provided little help as the Houston Texans search for their next head coach.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported Thursday that McDaniels "will NOT" be getting the job.

The Texans announced earlier in the day they hired Caserio, the New England Patriots' director of player personnel. That led some to wonder whether McDaniels, the Pats offensive coordinator, would follow him.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday the odds of McDaniels landing in Houston looked slim. He questioned whether the Texans would want another former Patriots assistant given how poorly Bill O'Brien's tenure ended. The 44-year-old McDaniels succeeded O'Brien as New England's offensive coordinator in 2012.

Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini, a former Patriots defensive coordinator, speculated on First Things First that McDaniels was the team's primary target and would potentially bring Adam Gase and Matt Patricia as his top assistants.

The Texans announced Dec. 23 they had interviewed Marvin Lewis as part of their coaching search. In a somewhat surprising development, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday they hadn't reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs to secure time with highly regarded offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Perhaps that will change in the coming days. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports indicated Caserio's arrival has reset things a bit:

Whoever takes over could immediately be thrown into a tough situation. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Deshaun Watson "has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade." While that hasn't become an official request, it would seemingly signal Watson's level of frustration with the franchise's current state.