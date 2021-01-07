Tyrann Mathieu: 49ers, Bears, Saints Should Pursue Deshaun Watson Trade

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

If you played in the AFC, you would want Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson out of your conference, too.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Thursday that Watson "has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade."

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu weighed in with where he thought Watson might fit best:

Perhaps not coincidentally, all of those teams are in the NFC. The Texans don't figure to be a Super Bowl contender in 2021, but losing Watson would undoubtedly be a massive setback to their championship ambitions.

The odds of this coming to fruition are probably slim, though. Watson is a franchise quarterback in the prime of his career, and he just signed a four-year, $156 million extension.

Having said that, the three teams Mathieu listed would be smart to follow his advice—if they haven't already reached out to Houston.