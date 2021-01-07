Eagles Rumors: Rich Scangarello, Marty Mornhinweg Won't Return Next Season

YONG KIM/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are choosing not to renew the contracts of senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

The Eagles were already looking for a new defensive coordinator after McManus reported Saturday that Jim Schwartz was stepping away from coaching altogether for a season and considering retirement.

Some coaching turnover was to be expected after the Eagles finished last in the NFC East at 4-10-1. That apparently won't apply to head coach Doug Pederson, whom the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane and EJ Smith reported will be back for 2021.

The extent to which Pederson is empowered remains unclear, though.

SportsRadio 94WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote how the arrivals of Scangarello and Mornhinweg seemed to be more at the behest of the front office and ownership than Pederson.

McManus reported the Eagles will hire an offensive coordinator, which is something they didn't have in 2020 after firing Mike Groh.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Pederson has been reluctant to give up playcalling duties in the past, but he did that situationally this season and said in December that temporarily giving up playcalling was 'on the table,'" McManus wrote. "How open he is to handing off those duties full time will affect the offensive coordinator candidate pool."

Philadelphia will need to do something to turn its offense around for next season.

They averaged 334.6 yards per game, tied for 24th in the NFL. Football Outsiders also ranked the Eagles 28th in offensive efficiency.

Carson Wentz endured the worst year of his career, throwing for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, the last of which tied for the league lead. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported Wentz is looking to get traded after getting benched for Jalen Hurts and that his relationship with Pederson is "fractured beyond repair."

Perhaps hiring an offensive coordinator will provide a buffer between Pederson and Wentz that allows them to carry on with minimal drama.