B/R Expert Predictions for the College Football National Championship Game

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Adam Kramer

I don't believe Justin Fields will throw for 350 yards in this game. Could he? Of course. We saw at the very least it's possible when Florida torched this Alabama secondary in the SEC Championship Game. Quarterback Kyle Trask and his assortment of weapons connected for 408 passing yards.

So can it be done? Yes. Would I be surprised if Fields eclipsed that kind of yardage? Absolutely.

Mac Jones has a chance at reaching this mark, but I believe he'll fall just short.

One thing that became apparent during Ohio State-Clemson is that the Buckeyes secondary has, well, holes. A magnificent effort from the defensive line helped temporarily mask them, but they are there.

This is an Alabama passing game that may welcome back the services of wideout Jaylen Waddle. That would be spectacular. (For Alabama. Less so for Ohio State.) But even if Waddle doesn't play, this passing game is still ripe with options.

Jones has hit 350 yards or more in six of 12 games his season. He could absolutely get there. If you watched Alabama this season, you know the potential is always there for an enormous play. I just think he'll come up a bit short.

Kerry Miller

As long as neither quarterback gets injured, I'm going to say yes. Both Mac Jones and Justin Fields might reach that threshold, though I'm significantly more confident Jones will get there.

Jones has had six games with season with more than 380 passing yards, and his average output for the year is 336.3. Fields did just go for 385 a week ago, but that's the first time he surpassed 320 in his career.

Ohio State's defense has allowed at least 400 passing yards twice already this season, and it's only played seven games. Alabama's secondary does have occasional issues, but it has been mostly solid, holding nine of 12 opponents below 270 passing yards. Florida was the only one to surpass 400, and I suspect Ohio State will be more committed to the run in this game than the Gators were at any point this year.

And who knows what sort of physical condition Fields is going to be in after the body blow he took in the Sugar Bowl. It was difficult enough to believe he was able to finish that game, but now that the bruising and such has set in, can we really expect him to be anywhere close to 100 percent?

That isn't to say there's no way Fields throws for 350 yards. He could. But Jones is more of a sure thing for this question.