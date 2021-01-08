WWE and AEW Stars Primed to Take a Huge Leap Forward This Year

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The past year has been one of the most unpredictable in the world of pro wrestling. Injuries, releases and the coronavirus pandemic have stalled the careers of promising Superstars, but there is still hope.

A lot of wrestlers from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are poised to make 2021 their year, especially those who have recently returned from extended hiatuses.

In 2020, WWE Superstars such as Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre got their first taste of main event stardom while others like Bianca Belair and Dominik Mysterio made their way to the main roster.

Over in AEW, Orange Cassidy, Hikaru Shida and Darby Allin found their greatest success to date, and they were joined by newcomers such as Ricky Starks, Miro and Thunder Rosa.

So many stars could be elevated in different ways. Both companies have an abundance of talented wrestlers just waiting for their chance to shine.

Let's look at which WWE and AEW stars are set to have the best year of their career in 2021.